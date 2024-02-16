Bron Breakker signs with SmackDown, debuts next week

After a couple weeks of teasing which brand he would sign with, be it Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown, we got a decision in Salt Lake City this week — Bron Breakker is coming to the blue brand for good.

Breakker had taken meetings with both Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis but they played up the latter winning the bidding war and Bron being excited to come to the main roster on SmackDown. From the looks of it, he’ll be coming up by himself, as they also announced he will be making his debut proper on next week’s episode.

That’s noteworthy because he’s currently in a wildly successful, hugely entertaining tag team with Baron Corbin in NXT. Those two just won the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and then won the tag team titles from The Family.

For now, he’ll obviously be pulling double duty. We’ll have to see how this affects his story in NXT alongside Corbin.

Either way, he’s finally on the main roster now.

