Tiffany Stratton, Naomi qualify for Elimination Chamber

With three spots remaining in the women’s Elimination Chamber match, WWE put together a pair of matches for Friday Night SmackDown this week. One of them was supposed to feature Shotzi but she suffered an injury during an NXT TV taping and was replaced by Alba Fyre.

Up first, Tiffany Stratton used the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to defeat Zelina Vega via pinfall to earn arguably the biggest opportunity of her young career, as Corey Graves put it. It’s definitely the biggest match of her young career. Vega, meanwhile, was distracted by Elektra Lopez as the LWO’s issues with Legado del Fantasma continue.

Next, Alba Fyre — with help from Isla Dawn — put up a fight but Naomi was simply too tall a mountain to climb.

Next, a “last chance battle royal” will take place on Monday Night Raw next week to determine who will fill the last open spot in the match. Right now, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, and Naomi have all qualified.

The updated Elimination Chamber lineup: