The men’s Elimination Chamber match is set

Going into this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, there were only two qualifiers remaining for the men’s Elimination Chamber match scheduled for just over one week away in Perth, Australia.

First, Kevin Owens defeated Dominik Mysterio with something of an assist from R-Truth, who showed up and then refused to help Mysterio when he asked for a chair. The distraction was all KO needed.

Later, Logan Paul had yet another good match, his first on SmackDown, in a winning effort against The Miz. He made like he was going to use the brass knuckles but ultimately didn’t need them, winning with the big knockout punch.

That makes it official — Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, and Logan Paul will get together to determine who will challenge Seth Rollins for the world heavyweight championship at WrestleMania 40.

The updated Elimination Chamber lineup: