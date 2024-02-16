Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be back on SmackDown tonight (Feb. 16) for what sounds like it will be an eventful segment advancing his WrestleMania program with Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Triple H.

He’s been taunting Rhodes and his fans, who he’s dubbed “Cody Crybabies” since deciding to turn heel. Rock’s back with more literal smack talk ahead of his return to television, promising to... well, read for yourself...

Breaking @wwe social records.

Having fun - just getting started.

I’ll slap your punk ass 10 more times for the culture, and you’ll do nothing and like it.



Tune in TONIGHT on SMACKDOWN

LIVE on @FOX @8pm ET



Salt Lake City will never be the same.



~ people’s champ ✊ pic.twitter.com/qmfsCjMVQS — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 16, 2024

But when he’s not smacking people for the betterment of his people, Johnson has other products to sell. That’s what it seems like he’ll be doing on Monday (Feb. 19), based on this tease. His Zoa energy drink logo shows up in the video, but since it also features DJ in a few different costumes — including his infamous turtleneck and fanny pack ensemble from the 1990s... maybe it’s Teremana Tequila or UFL related? Your guess is a good as ours.

Join us in our live blog to see if any punk asses get slapped for the culture on SmackDown. We’ll keep you posted on whatever he’s got cooking for the 19th.