As part of her continued coverage of the sexual abuse allegations against Vince McMahon and accusations that a toxic culture at WWE enabled them, News Nation’s Ashleigh Banfield recently interviewed Cara Pipia, one of the late Ashley Massaro’s best friends.

Prior to her death in 2019 by apparent suicide, Massaro said she was raped by members of the United States Military while on a WWE tour of the Middle East in 2006. In the wake her death, Massaro’s lawyers released an affidavit contained her account of the rape and WWE’s response (after Janel Grant’s sex trafficking lawsuit against McMahon, former WWE executive John Laurinaitis & the company itself, additional portions of Massaro’s statement have been released which include other allegations about McMahon).

In 2019, WWE officially denied any knowledge of Massaro’s story. Through his attorney, Laurinaitis last week contradicted the company’s statement but denied there was an effort to “cover up” Massaro’s rape.

Now, Pipia is also corroborating Massaro’s statement, saying that shortly after her return to the U.S. in 2006 the former WWE wrestler spent “about eight hours with her head on my lap in tears telling me what happened to her in Kuwait”. The account included being helped back to her hotel room by a “WWE executive” after the assault, and left in Kuwait for days after the rest of the tour returned to America.

In addition to the unnamed exec who allegedly took Massaro from the scene of her assault to the hotel, Pipia says her friend spoke to people at the company about what happened by phone while still in the Middle East. Massaro was in contact with Vince McMahon multiple times about the rape, and he also had her deal with his daughter Stephanie McMahon, then also a part of WWE’s leadership team. The messaging from the company switched from comforting to threatening when Massaro was called to an in-person meeting after returning to America, however. Per Pipia:

“Vince had his daughter [Stephanie McMahon] take his place because she was a female, a woman, to make Ashley comfortable and they just played with her — they played with her because everything Stephanie had [Massaro] feel comfortable and safe about, as soon as they walked into this boardroom meeting, Ashley was on her own completely and she was threatened and... there was no compassion, there was no sympathy, there was nothing.”

Banfield confirms that Massaro told her friend both McMahons were in the boardroom meeting where Massaro was told to keep the rape “under wraps” to preserve WWE’s relationship with the U.S. Armed Forces.

Asked if she believes the events of 2006 contributed to Massaro taking her own life, Pipia responded, “99%, absolutely.” She also claims that Massaro became addicted to prescription muscle relaxants after she started working for WWE as “they handed out Soma like it was candy” in the locker room so wrestlers could work through injury.

Banfield’s interview with Pipia is available on YouTube. Part one is here, and a second part here.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, confidential support is available by calling 800.656.HOPE, and links to other resources can be found here.