Former WWE announcer Kevin Patrick comments on departure, promotes new job

It was a whirlwind few days for Kevin Egan — who worked for WWE as Kevin Patrick — in late January as his time with the company came to an end.

First came a report that he was out as SmackDown’s lead announcer. The news came weeks after Michael Cole exited SmackDown and returned to Raw as WWE was said to be closely monitoring Kevin Patrick’s performance. A couple of days later, Egan, who had been at WWE since 2021, was fired, with PWInsider saying that while Egan was liked personally, there had been a feeling that he wasn’t the right person for the job.

This morning (Feb. 16), Egan commented on his departure while promoting his next move (more on that in a bit):

Nothing but love for 3 incredible years at WWE! From the exhilarating experiences & all the brilliant friends I worked with along the way, I’m flooded with gratitude. In saying that, it was time to turn the page, and I couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter! Cheers ♥️ — Kevin Patrick Egan (@kev_egan) February 16, 2024

As the saying goes, when one door closes, another opens. And that’s the case for the Irish broadcaster, whose resume includes work with MLS and Atlanta United, as well as CNN International. Egan’s landed a new gig just weeks after his release from the sports entertainment titan.

In a press release from Major League Soccer, we’re informed Egan will join its broadcast team for MLS 360 on the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Per the release:

MLS fans can tune-in for dedicated studio programming to preview weekly matchups, dissect key moments, and hear compelling stories from around the league all season long. The popular live whip-around show MLS 360, which provides live look-ins from every match alongside expert analysis and discussion, will be available in Spanish for the first time beginning in 2024. MLS 360 in English will be led by new host Kevin Egan, who previously served as a game play-by-play announcer. Egan will be joined by returning accomplished studio talent and renowned professional soccer players Sacha Kljestan, Kaylyn Kyle, and Bradley Wright-Phillips.

The rise of our beautiful game here in North America is undeniable. Messi plays here. We’ve got a World Cup on our shores in 2 years. The match attendances & atmospheres are better than ever. And now we’re broadcasting to over 100 countries on Apple TV. Let’s be havin’ ya! — Kevin Patrick Egan (@kev_egan) February 16, 2024

MLS begins its season on Feb. 21 and will see Leagues Cup champion Inter Miami CF host Real Salt Lake. A full slate of games begins on Feb. 24.