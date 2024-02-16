The WWE title was a small part of the good work done amidst tragedy at the Super Bowl parade

Over the years we’ve written a lot of posts about what championship athletes do with the custom WWE title belts they’re sent after their big victories. In particular, Super Bowl parades has been known to provide great stories about the drunken antics of NFL players and the WWE strap.

The one in Kansas City this week normally would have received the same “coverage”. We know Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes loves the belt, and almost nothing could have stopped us from coming up with a smart-ass, traffic-grabbing headline after Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce slurred his way through a trash-talking Garth Brooks cover with the WWE title around his waist.

As you no doubt know, something did happen that made jokes about drunk tight ends completely irrelevant and inappropriate: the latest in a much too long list of mass shootings in the United States of America.

Not that there’s much upside to something that left one woman dead and 21 others injured — 11 of whom were children, but the stories of how Kansas Citians, Chiefs fans, and members of the team itself came together to support each other in the wake of the tragedy have been heartwarming.

One such story involved the WWE belt.

At the time of the shooting on Wednesday (Feb. 14) afternoon, the WWE title was with Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith. He and about 20 other people sought safety in a closet at Union Station, the parade’s destination and sight of the shooting. Once they got the all-clear and headed to the team buses, Smith told Good Morning America that he saw a frightened boy with his dad:

“This little boy was with his father. He was a little hysterical. He just panicked. He was scared. He doesn’t know what’s going on,” Smith said. “I had the WWE belt the entire parade and I was thinking, what can I do to help him out? I just handed him the belt and said, ‘Hey buddy, you’re the champion. No one is gonna hurt you. No one’s gonna hurt you, man. We got your back.’” Smith said he started talking to the boy about wrestling and asking him questions, like who is his favorite wrestler. “‘He was looking out the window. He was seeing people reacting, trying to get out of the situation. I’m like, ‘Here you go, buddy, this is yours,’” Smith said of handing the boy the WWE belt, which he and other players had worn during the parade. “No one is gonna hurt you. You’re here with us. You’re going to be A-OK. You’re going to be all right.’”

Hopefully — thanks in part to Smith’s compassion, with the assistance of a WWE title, and the wonderful, weird pastime we love called pro wrestling — that kid will be A-OK.

As to the larger conversation the Super Bowl Parade tragedy restarts about mass shootings, guns, and our country? We’ll leave you with this thought from our colleague (and former Cageside contributor) Pete Sweeney, who along with his team at Arrowhead Pride have raised their already excellent games under extraordinary circumstances this past week: