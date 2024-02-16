Jake Roberts challenges Shawn Michaels’ legacy, cites size as a factor

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts sat down to discuss his time in Mid-South wrestling during a recent episode of his podcast, The Snake Pit. Part of the conversation centered around NXT’s head of creative and fellow Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, whom Roberts worked with early in the Heartbreak Kid’s career. The Snake was less than complimentary of a match they had with each other, saying, “That match stunk to high heaven.”

According to Roberts, a young Michaels missed his non-verbal cues to reverse a clothesline. After multiple attempts to get the budding performer to reverse the strike, Roberts went on to clothesline and DDT him for the finish. Roberts said Michaels was pitiful and lacked everything at that point in his career.

But when asked about Michaels’ body of work in the years that followed, which included multiple WWE world titles and spots in the main event of WrestleMania, Roberts said HBK was close to being an all-time great but just missed the mark.

“I don’t put him at the very top, I’ll say that,” said Roberts. “I don’t put him at the very top, with everything considered. He certainly didn’t draw great money as a champion, and that’s what it’s about, isn’t it? That’s what I thought it was about.”

However, it wasn’t a completely bad assessment from Roberts. He complimented Michaels’ ability in the ring, saying he worked hard and did “a lot of great shit.”

But an issue Roberts did have with Michaels is one that’s seemingly as old as the wrestling business itself, and that’s the matter of size. Listed at 6 feet 1 inches tall and just over 220 pounds, Michaels lacked believability for The Snake, who was critical of smaller wrestlers in general.

“I just have a hard time putting the championship belt on anybody that weighs 200. When there’s guys that weigh 350 and 275 that are ripped, and the belt is on a guy that weighs 200, I have a hard time with it,” Roberts said.

In the past, it’s been argued here that, while size is something to be considered, presentation and casting matter more. Roberts’ view on smaller performers will likely continue the argument. But regarding Michaels’ ability to draw, it’s worth noting that beginning with his rise to WWE Champion in 1996, no WWE pay-per-view did 300,000 buys during Michaels’ time as the company’s leading man. That changed with the 1998 Royal Rumble as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin began his ascent to the top of Mount WWE.

Cagesiders, do you agree with Jake Roberts’ evaluation of Michaels? Despite his impressive accomplishments, does HBK fall short of the level reached by icons like Steve Austin, The Rock, and John Cena because of his lack of drawing power? Also, what are your thoughts on the role of size in pro wrestling?

Sound off in the comments section.