Last week’s WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference featured a major angle where Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson turned heel and slapped Cody Rhodes in the face, following Cody’s decision to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

The event ended with The Rock and Roman warning Triple H to fix the issue, or they’ll fix it for him.

Well, we might be on the cusp of finding out exactly how Reigns and Rock plan to fix the WrestleMania problem. They are both set to appear on tomorrow night’s (Feb. 16) episode of SmackDown, and the champ is hyping it up with the following message on social media:

If you believe that Roman’s word is reliable, then a major change is about to go down Friday night on one of the most important episodes of SmackDown in a long time. It sure looks to me like Rock and Roman are on the verge of doing something that pisses off the Cody Crybabies.

