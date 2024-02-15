 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steve McMichael is hospitalized, and his family is asking for your prayers

By Cain A. Knight
/ new
WCW Nitro

Former WCW wrestler Steve McMichael has been hospitalized tonight with suspected pneumonia, and his family is asking for your prayers.

Here’s the family message that was sent to inform everyone on his current health situation:

We are asking for prayers for Steve McMichael. He is going to the Emergency Room now with suspected pneumonia. We will inform you as we have more updates.

Thank you.
The McMichael Family
Team Mongo

We learned three years ago that Steve was diagnosed with ALS, an incurable nerve disease also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, and his health was said to be declining quickly. The former Chicago Bears football star has been dealing with the fight of his life since that point, as the disease impairs muscles that eventually render the afflicted person unable to move, speak, or breathe.

Please keep a good thought for the Pro Football Hall of Fame star tonight, as we await further updates from his family.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats