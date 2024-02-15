Here’s what Drew McIntyre is saying about his WWE contract situation

Drew McIntyre’s contract situation with WWE has been a regular topic of conversation in wrestling circles going back to last year when he took time off following WrestleMania 39.

McIntyre’s recent trolling of CM Punk, combined with WWE advertising him for a live show in May, has caused some folks to speculate that he’s probably signed beyond this April’s WrestleMania 40 event, but the reporting still says that he has not reached a new deal with WWE.

WWE is headed to Australia later this month, where McIntyre is booked in the men’s Elimination Chamber match. While hyping up that match during an interview with The West Australian’s Craig O’Donoghue, Drew was point-blank asked if he is signed with WWE beyond WrestleMania 40.

Here is his response:

“Oh no, I can’t talk about that. Let the internet talk about it. I’ll just keep watching every week. It’s interesting. You know, I’m not the only one [with] a contract in WWE, it’s just interesting that it seems to be mine that’s on there every single week for a year straight.”

That’s how the internet works when you are a public figure, Drew.

There’s little doubt that McIntyre’s WWE contract status will continue to be a hot topic of discussion on the road to WrestleMania 40, especially now that he’s doing the best work of his career as a heel and is convincing a whole lot of people that he deserves a spot near the very top of the card.

