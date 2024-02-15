Jennifer Pepperman is gone from WWE

Earlier today, five-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion and current Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media to shout out Jennifer Pepperman. Pepperman is leaving WWE after working on the creative team since 2017, including her most recent position as Senior Writer and Producer.

Shout out to @JenPepperman. I have always appreciated your creativity, passion, and the countless time you’ve given to help me and others backstage over the years. I’ll miss your energy, but I know you’ll be great wherever you may roam. My gratitude forever!!! ❤️ — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) February 15, 2024

PW Insider has since confirmed that Pepperman is gone from the company. The site heard that Pepperman was not fired by WWE, but instead decided to leave on her own accord.

WWE happened to post a job opening nearly two weeks ago for a new writer / producer, which is likely not a coincidence given Pepperman’s decision to exit the company.

Readers may recall that Pepperman was named as one of the many defendants in Britney Abrahams’ racial discrimination and wrongful termination lawsuit against WWE and members of its leadership team in April 2023. The lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed a few months later.