Logan Paul tries and fails to break Montez Ford’s record

United States Champion Logan Paul recently said he wants to wrestle something closer to a full-time schedule in WWE. He’s still a long way from reaching that point, but tomorrow’s (Feb. 16) episode of SmackDown does mark his first ever non-PLE match for WWE, so perhaps it’s a sign that we’ll be seeing more of Paul in the ring in 2024.

With that in mind, the YouTuber caught my attention yesterday when he posted the following video where he tries to break Montez Ford’s NXT broad jump record of 11 feet and two inches.

Did he succeed? Check it out for yourself.

Maybe one day in the ring we… https://t.co/S7SFsRvKMq — (@MontezFordWWE) February 14, 2024

Logan may be a scumbag human being, but his athletic tools are quite impressive. Even so, he couldn’t touch Ford’s record. His initial reaction pretty much says everything you need to know: “Damn, that motherfucker can jump.”

Hopefully we’ll see Logan Paul vs. Montez Ford one day in a WWE ring. For now, we’ll have to settle for a Paul vs. Miz rematch tomorrow on SmackDown, with the winner moving on to the men’s Elimination Chamber match on Feb. 24 in Perth, Australia.