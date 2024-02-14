WWE confirms Shotzi’s injured, rearranges SmackDown card

Word spread last night (Feb. 13) that Shotzi suffered a serious injury while taping her match against NXT Women’s champion Lyra Valkyria for next Tuesday’s episode from WWE’s third brand. While the primary concern is for the Ballsy Badass’ health after she hurt her knee executing an apron DDT, it also raised questions about the Elimination Chamber qualifying match that Shotzi was supposed to be in on SmackDown this Fri., Feb. 16.

The Blue Brand’s General Manager Nick Aldis addressed that situation in a video posted on social media tonight. He confirmed that Shotzi is injured, but rather than simply replace her in her previously announced match against Tiffany Stratton he rebooked both Elimination Chamber qualifiers.

Zelina Vega, who had been set to face Naomi, will now wrestle Stratton. Naomi’s opponent is now Alba Fyre. The winners will join Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and whoever emerges from a Last Chance Battle Royal next Monday on Raw in the Chamber for a shot at the WWE Women’s World title at WrestleMania 40.

Friday’s SmackDown will also The Miz & Logan Paul in a Men’s Chamber qualifier, and feature Roman Reigns & The Rock. Aldis teased that he has a few “tasty dishes” cooked up for the heel power couple before signing off to have dinner with his own tasty dish (his wife, Mickie James).

Let us know if you like the smell of what Aldis has cooked up, and join us in sending well wishes to Shotzi.