More proof that Heel Rock is back for WrestleMania XL

In case you had any questions about Dwayne Johnson embracing his dark side for his WrestleMania program with Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins, I present to you this Instagram from earlier today (Feb. 14), in which The Rock has a message for that “boy” Rhodes, his “little friends”, and his fans the... well, you already know...

Hear the rumble

Run for dem life, when we step into the jungle You fucked around and found out quick, didn’t you boy? You, your little friends and all your crybabies have no idea what’s coming. The world’s on notice. ~ People’s Champ + Tribal Chief #KillersInTheJungle

I’ll confess I was a little worried he might not still have his heel fastball after his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show last Thursday afternoon. Maybe Rocky wouldn’t be the same without the arsenal of insults that were fine in the late 1990s and early aughts but that won’t fly in 2024 for anyone — let alone a member of the Board of Directors for a publicly traded, global business?

But his performance at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event that evening and the way he’s embraced the role since with posts like this one have silenced those concerns.

Friday night should be a lot of fun.