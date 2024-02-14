 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

You can probably guess WWE NXT’s latest TV numbers

Viewers were unchanged on Feb. 13, and while the demo rating was done it was still in the range the show’s been operating in for the last six months.

By Sean Rueter
The ratings and viewership data are in for the Feb. 13 edition of WWE NXT.

According to Wrestlenomics, the show averaged 650,000 viewers and scored a 0.17 rating among 18-49 year olds. That’s the exact same audience number as the Tuesday before, and a 10% drop in the demo.

It’s the lowest rating NXT’s done this year, but it’s generally where the show’s been for a while now. Both numbers are better than the same week in 2023. Wrestling Observer notes that this makes 45 straight weeks where NXT’s 18-49 rating is better than the prior year’s.

If it gets below that, it might be worth talking about since NXT hasn’t done anything lower than .17 since last August. But until then...

Here’s a rundown of NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

If you missed any of this week’s NXT, we’ve got you covered with a live blog, our review, and video highlights.

