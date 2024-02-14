Grayson Waller books Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins as his guests for Elimination Chamber

Aussie icon Grayson Waller has been a big part of WWE’s promotion of the Elimination Chamber premium live event coming to Perth, Western Australia next weekend. He’s been calling out The Rock for it since before Dwayne Johnson had a seat on the TKO Board, let alone a match at WrestleMania XL. But Waller wasn’t on the card, and didn’t look to have a path to getting on it.

Now, he’s got a segment for the show that puts him in the middle of the company’s big WrestleMania angle.

In a video that first aired on The Bump today (Feb. 14) and that was then posted on social media, Waller announced that Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins will be guests on his talk show Sat., Feb. 24 in Optus Stadium.

“Is anyone else as sick and tired of hearing about stories as I am? Like this one for example, imagine getting slapped by your boss in front of thousands of people, millions online, and doing nothing about it? *laughs* “But who am I to judge? Because right now, it’s the biggest thing in entertainment and it got me thinking that since I’m basically the Prime Minster of Australia that I need to give something back to the Australian people and bring the biggest story in entertainment to my house, to Optus Stadium, to Perth, to Elimination Chamber in Australia. “So before they have to worry about finishing stories, or worry about The Rock or The Tribal Chief — acknowledge, by the way — let’s take some stress off these guys’ shoulders and give them a gift, something that everyone wants but not everyone gets, the Grayson Waller rub. So Australia, get ready for the biggest Grayson Waller Effect in history with my guests, the World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins and the winner of the 2024 Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes.”

I’m sure that will be a reasonable discussion that calmly advances Cody & Seth’s ‘Mania angle without seeing Waller take a Cross Rhodes or his running buddy Austin Theory get Stomped.

Here’s an updated look at the Elimination Chamber card, which comes our way at 5am ET next Saturday:

• Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. Bobby Lashley vs. TBD vs. TBD in an Elimination Chamber match to determine Seth Rollins challenger for the World Heavyweight championship at WrestleMania 40 • Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD in an Elimination Chamber match to determine Rhea Ripley or Nia Jax’s challenger for the Women’s World championship at WrestleMania 40 • Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s World title • The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor) (c) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team championship • The Grayson Waller Effect with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Worth setting your alarm bright and early for?