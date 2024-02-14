WWE NXT’s latest teaser for someone who almost certainly isn’t Okada

During their Vengeance Day premium live event earlier this month, NXT aired a teaser for... something or someone. Since the saying it included was said to be of Japanese origin, there was speculation it could be leading to the arrival of New Japan star Kazuchika Okada in WWE.

That always seemed like a bit of a stretch (not as big of a stretch as my thinking the Schism mask that appeared in the NXT logo last week was heralding anything other than Joe Gacy’s appearance later in the show... sometimes I get excited, okay?), and recent reports say Okada is 100% AEW bound. So we need a new list of suspects, and we have a new clue courtesy of NXT’s latest episode...

This one includes a shorter phrase about evil:

Goodness is a man’s struggle. Evil however, is human nature.

It’s once again accompanied by the sound of approaching footsteps and a snippet of a horror movie score.

Give us your new guesses in the comments below. And on your way down there, check out our playlist of the rest of the highlights from the Feb. 13 NXT:

Von Wagner & Mr. Stone vs. Noam Dar & Oro Mensah

Ridge Holland vs. Gallus — Gauntlet Match

Tatum Paxley vs. Lola Vice

Adriana Rizzo vs. Jaida Parker

Joe Gacy vs. Carmelo Hayes

Shotzi returns to NXT to challenge Lyra Valkyria

NXT North American Champ Oba Femi threatens Lexis King

Brinley Reece vs. Kiana James

FULL MATCH – D’Angelo Family vs. Breakker & Corbin — NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Jaida Parker is the future of NXT (Digital Exclusive)

For complete results and the live blog from last night’s NXT, click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.