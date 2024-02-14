Report: WWE quietly releases another on-air talent

WWE released NXT interviewer McKenzie Mitchell in December, and SmackDown announcer Kevin Patrick a few weeks back. It seems they weren’t the only talking head-types the company’s parted ways with recently.

PWInsider reports that Matt Camp was cut last week. The site says none of their sources at WWE have heard an explanation for why the long-time co-host of The Bump and other streaming/online programs like premium live event Kickoffs and Raw & SmackDown post-shows was let go. The company hasn’t announced the move internally, either.

Camp was hired in 2019, at the same time Mitchell was brought on-board. He came to WWE after working as an announcer for Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore. He was also a frequent guest on Sirius XM’s Busted Open and covered fantasy football for Bleacher Report. He’d appeared on every episode of The Bump in its history — until the episode that came out last week (Feb. 7’s). No mention of his absence was made on that broadcast, on which he was replaced by Sam Roberts.

Camp has not commented on his release.