SPOILERS for the Feb. 20 episode of WWE NXT

WWE taped Feb. 20’s episode of NXT along with their regular live broadcast last night (Feb. 13) at their Performance Center in Orlando. This was reportedly done because some key people will be in or on the way to Australia next week for tryouts before the big Elimination Chamber main roster premium live event in Perth on Feb. 24.

Here’s at least some of what we’ll see next Tuesday on USA Network, courtesy of spoilers from PWInsider:

• Oba Femi def. Lexis King by pinfall after a pop-up powerbomb, retaining the North American championship. Mr. Stone showed up mid-match and was taken out by King.

• Roxanne Perez def. Wren Sinclair by submission with a crossface.

• Josh Briggs def. Brooks Jensen via pinfall after a pair of lariats. Both men were said to be legitimately bloodied up in the match, and at least a little emotional after it.

• New NXT Tag champs Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin had a segment in the ring with the Dusty Cup. The Wolf Dogs ribbed each other a bit before being interrupted by Andre Chase & Duke Hudson, who said previous champ’s Tony D’Angelo & Stacks owed them a rematch so they want a shot at the new titleholders. Nathan Frazer & Axiom came out to lobby for a title shot, and Breakker said that sounded like something they needed to settle. NXT General Manager Ava then appeared to announce a #1 contender match for later in the show.

• Jacy Jayne def. Arianna Grace via pinfall after a discus forearm. Jayne was out with fellow Chase U students Thea Hail & Jazmyn Nix, and encouraged them to attack Grace when she was out of the ring. Hail hesitated, but Nix nailed Grace with a forearm and rolled her back in to set-up the finish. Nix & Jayne celebrated afterwards while Hail looked unhappy.

• Andre Chase & Duke Hudson def. Nathan Frazer & Axiom via pinfall (Chase on Frazer as the final in a series of pin attempts) to become #1 contenders for the Tag titles. After the match, the two teams (and Chase U’s Riley Osborne) were attacked by Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows. The Good Brothers then posed in the ring before leaving.

• Lash Legend def. Kelani Jordan via pinfall after a powerbomb and a distraction from Jakara Jackson. Kiana James & Izzi Dame showed up with bad intentions for Jordan, but she managed to escape.

• Lyra Valkyria and Shotzi’s Women’s title match was stopped due to Shotzi’s injury. More on that here. Ava announced an open challenge, which was answered by Legend.

• Lyra Valkria def. Lash Legend via pinfall after a top rope splash to retain her NXT Women’s championship.