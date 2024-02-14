WWE Raw’s numbers dip again, but there’s no cause for alarm

Most signs point to WWE having a hot WrestleMania angle (or angles) on their hands with Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Seth Rollins. One of those signs hasn’t been week-to-week increases in the numbers for Monday Night Raw, however.

Which isn’t to say they’re wringing their hands over Raw’s ratings in Stamford (they have other things to worry about, anyway). The Feb. 12 episode averaged an hourly audience of 1,747,000 from 8-11pm ET and had a .56 rating among 18-49 years olds, according to Wrestlenomics. Those are both down from last week, and the total viewership is lower than what the show was doing at the same time last year.

So why no cause for alarm? Because per Programming Insider Raw is doing well in relation to its competition, as it was the #1 show on all of cable this past Monday. Raw was also up substantially in the demo from the same week last year. There are lots of explanations for the year-over-year decline in total viewership that have little or nothing to do with WWE’s product — fewer homes with cable being a key one. But as long as they’re drawing the younger audience advertisers crave...

WWE’s got several big matches lined up for next Monday’s Elimination Chamber go home. We’ll see how that episode does. In the meantime, here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of Raw’s numbers:

* Pre-recorded “Best of” show

For complete results and this week’s Raw live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.