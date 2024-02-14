Shotzi reportedly suffers a serious injury at WWE NXT taping

After setting it up on the Florida house show circuit over the weekend and teasing it on social media, yesterday (Feb. 13) WWE officially announced an NXT Women’s title between Lyra Valkyria and Shotzi for next week’s show. Since they were taping next Tuesday’s episode immediately after this week’s went off the air, the match happened at the Performance Center last night.

Unfortunately, it didn’t finish as reports are Shotzi suffered a serious knee injury during the match.

Per Corey Brennan of Fightful the match was stopped as Shotzi was helped to the back. PWInsider’s report has the following description of the spot that led to the injury:

Lyra was draped across the middle rope facing toward the entrance. Shotzi went over the top ropes to slam Lyra’s face into the apron and appeared to hurt her knee when she landed on the floor.

NXT General Manager Ava came out an informed the crowd that Shotzi couldn’t be medically cleared to return. A replacement challenger was announced and a new match taped; at this point it’s not clear if the injury will be part of next week’s broadcast or if they’ll film an angle to explain the new title match.

Shotzi was scheduled to face Tiffany Stratton in an Elimination Chamber Qualifier on this Friday’s SmackDown, but that is obviously in doubt now.

Join us in sending best wishes to Shotzi, and we’ll keep you posted on her status.