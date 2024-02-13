Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin win NXT tag team titles

When the Wolf Dogs came together, it seemed like just another instance of two big names without much to do being thrown into a tag team with each other without much hope of it going anywhere. As it turned out, they had great chemistry and have found nothing but success, winning the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

Said tournament win resulted in a guaranteed shot at the tag team titles and they booked that shot, against The Family’s Tony D’Angelo & Stacks, for the main event of this week’s episode of NXT television.

Corbin even promised to finally call the team the “Wolf Dogs” if they emerged victorious.

Well, the match was an absolute barnburner, a really fun TV main event that really should have been given more time to shine. In the end, Breakker and Corbin, I’ll be damned, they went and pulled it off.

Breakker hit the spear on Stacks and that was enough to get the three count. Corbin will have to call them the Wolf Dogs and they reign as your new NXT tag team champions.

