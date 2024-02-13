Shotzi is back in NXT for a women’s title match

One week ago, Shotzi took to Twitter to kick up a program with current NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria following her successful title defense against Roxanne Perez at Vengeance Day:

#VengeanceDay was wild. Lyra and Roxanne tore it up ! Wonder who will be Lyra’s next challenger …I know someone. @WWENXT — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) February 6, 2024

The champ took notice and they were on their way:

Just a big ballsy fan of you! https://t.co/FaVA2pVau2 — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) February 6, 2024

Fast forward to this week’s episode of NXT television and Shotzi outright showed up while Valkyria was tending to her stalker friend Tatum Paxley. She said they could keep going back-and-forth through socials but why not just do it face-to-face.

Valkyria instantly accepted a match for her championship and Shotzi revealed she already got the go ahead from General Manager Ava, so it’s official for next week!

Shotzi is getting busy lately, with a qualifier for the women’s Elimination Chamber match scheduled for Friday Night SmackDown this week. She’s vowing to enter the Chamber as NXT women’s champion.

We’ll see.

Get complete NXT results and coverage of this week’s episode right here.