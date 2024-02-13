 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Shotzi is back in NXT for a women’s title match

It goes down next week.

By Geno Mrosko
One week ago, Shotzi took to Twitter to kick up a program with current NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria following her successful title defense against Roxanne Perez at Vengeance Day:

The champ took notice and they were on their way:

Fast forward to this week’s episode of NXT television and Shotzi outright showed up while Valkyria was tending to her stalker friend Tatum Paxley. She said they could keep going back-and-forth through socials but why not just do it face-to-face.

Valkyria instantly accepted a match for her championship and Shotzi revealed she already got the go ahead from General Manager Ava, so it’s official for next week!

Shotzi is getting busy lately, with a qualifier for the women’s Elimination Chamber match scheduled for Friday Night SmackDown this week. She’s vowing to enter the Chamber as NXT women’s champion.

We’ll see.

Get complete NXT results and coverage of this week’s episode right here.

