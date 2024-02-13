Charlotte Flair updates her recovery, is focused on winning 15th title

Charlotte Flair was a guest on CNBC’s Power Lunch yesterday (Feb. 12). She didn’t talk too much wrestling or WWE, as the appearance was focused on how Flair & team just won the channel’s “Stock Draft” among celebrity investors.

But she did provide a quick update on her recovery from the knee injury she suffered on SmackDown in December:

“I’m six weeks out [from surgery] Thursday. I’m ahead of schedule and every day all I can think about is returning back to the ring, especially with all the excitement of The Rock, going to Netflix, WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia — all I can think about is getting back and winning that number 15.”

Flair’s quote lines up with clips of her and Andrade dancing at Sonya Deville’s wedding that was circulating online over the weekend, and the workout videos she’s been sharing herself, like this one from just this afternoon...

So look out women’s division, it doesn’t sound like The Queen will need all of the nine months the company announced she’d be out for. And look out dad, and John Cena — it does sound like she’s using her pursuit of the WWE record for World title reigns you share as motivation for her comeback.