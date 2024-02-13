Tony Khan ‘can’t comment on the terrible allegations against WWE’

Multiple times in the past, AEW owner, president & head of creative has referenced allegations of sexual misconduct by WWE’s former owner Vince McMahon in his social media posts about competition between the two pro wrestling companies.

With even more serious allegations about McMahon in the news after Janel Grant’s sex trafficking lawsuit was filed against him, his former lieutenant John Laurinaitis & WWE itself, Khan has thus far remained silent on the matter. Asked specifically about the accusations in a recent interview with FanSided MMA, he still declined to say much:

“It’s a great question. I can’t comment on the terrible allegations against WWE right now. I think that’s something people are paying a lot of attention to right now with good reason.”

Instead, as he did when asked multiple times about rumors of inappropriate behavior at his own company during the press conference that followed their Worlds End PPV in December, Khan spoke about workplace safety at AEW:

“For us, first and foremost, is trying to create a safe locker room environment for everybody, women and men. We have a really good bond, I think we have a great lockerroom. And I think everybody knows there’s a support system there. There are a lot of channels. I think everybody feels very good about having a safe place and a safe workplace, and there are people you can talk to. There are people in the office, even on the wrestling side. For us, I think that’s the most important thing. In any office of any workplace, it’s just having a lot of people that will listen and want to make the company a good, safe place to work.”

