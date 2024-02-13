Stone Cold won’t rule out another match, which could be against CM Punk

The idea of a Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. CM Punk match has tantalized wrestling fans for decades. WWE knew it during Punk’s first run with the company, teasing a showdown between two of the business’ best storytellers even when Austin was clear he didn’t plan to return to the ring after putting over The Rock at WrestleMania 19.

Now, almost 13 years after the brief scene on Raw that teased a showdown between The Best in the World and The Texas Rattlesnake, Austin has returned to the ring for a match with Kevin Owens (and to stun everyone who made the mistake of getting close to him) at WrestleMania 38 and Punk is back with company (if sidelined for the next few months with a torn triceps).

So, with Austin doing press in support of WWE 2K24, he’s getting asked about one more match. Here’s what he told ESPN:

“I said I’d never get in a ring again unless all the stars aligned. And for some reason, somehow, they all did. And at the age of 57, I headlined the first night of WrestleMania. I never thought I’d do that. If you’d have told me that when I retired in [2003], I’d have said, ‘You’re crazy.’ So I’m not gonna sit here and say no to anything, because you never say never in this crazy business of sports entertainment.”

Stone Cold told Marc Raimondi he does have an opponent in mind, but wouldn’t say who:

When asked whether he had an idea of what opponent he would want in what would likely be his final career match, Austin said he did. But he did not want to mention the name, because he was not promoting the match, nor did he want to add pressure on WWE or the foe to make it happen.

Flexing the fan muscles that made him a Cageside Seats contributor before joining Team Disney, Raimondi brought up Punk. Austin replied that match-up ”would be a good one,” adding:

“I like Punk, and I think Punk likes me — so, as long as he can take a [Stone Cold] Stunner [laughs]. I consider him a great friend, a great guy and a great wrestler who’s had a great career. We’ll see.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Austin says he’s “dissected” his 2022 match with KO, and knows he can improve on it. But he also said another match “is not gonna happen. But it could.”

It’s a never say never business, folks. So like the man said, “we’ll see”.