WrestleMania XL could be the Endgame for Roman’s reign

Like a lot of pro wrestling fans, over the past ten or so days I’ve gone from extremely confused about the WrestleMania XL main event to very excited about whatever WWE has planned for April 7-8 in Philadelphia.

While I understand if folks still want some answers about whatever happened to cause Seth Rollins to lobby Cody Rhodes to use his Royal Rumble win on the World Heavyweight title rather than choosing to face Universal champion Roman Reigns again, and especially what it was that led to Rhodes seemingly pausing his story to allow Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to face Reigns... me personally? I can piece together satisfactory answers out of what we have been given*, and am generally very interested in what they’ve (probably?) course corrected to & where it’s going.

Part of that excitement is an outsized and perhaps ill-advised investment in a fantasy booking idea making the rounds on Al Gore’s internet: that WrestleMania XL will be WWE’s version of Avengers: Endgame.

Not the time-travel stuff, of course — although that part of the MCU blockbuster never completely made sense to me but ultimately didn’t impact my overall enjoyment of the film. So actually it works quite well for this analogy, too. The scene in Endgame that some fans have got me hoping we see in The Linc, however, would be a WrestleMania version of this:

The idea picked up a lot of steam last night (Feb. 12) with an amazing promo from Rollins on Raw:

With that, WWE’s cast Reigns’ alliance with Johnson as sports entertainment Thanos. Seth offering to stand by Cody’s side as his “shield” — a callback to his own history with Roman and the latest in-story acknowledgment that The Tribal Chief’s reign wouldn’t have lasted for 1000+ days without lots of help from the various members of his faction — sealed the deal.

Now I really, REALLY want to see a battered & bruised American Nightmare standing alone against The Bloodline, perhaps after they seemingly took out Rollins the night before. When all hope looks lost, with Roman, Rock, Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso closing in on him, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and any number of other wrestlers who’ve been screwed by Reigns & company since 2020 appear at his side to even the score. Seth hobbles back after we were told he was taken to a Philly medical facility. Together, Cody’s Avengers neutralize The Bloodline, leaving Captain America-n Nightmare to finish his story and end Roman’s reign.

Versions of what happens in the “Portals” scene from Endgame’s final act have happened before, and will happen again**. So you can pick a different reference if it works better for you. This won’t be shot-for-shot recreation, and I don’t think any of us want to see LA Knight sacrifice his life to save the WWE Universe anyway. But the idea of WWE executing this take on it on their Grandest Stage sure sounds appealing for many viewers who feel The Tribal Chief’s time at The Head of the Table has led to stale stories.

Now, even as I advocate for it, I will caution folks to not make the mistake I have and get too attached to the idea. It may not be where WWE is going. Even if it is, there’s a lot of television to go before WrestleMania XL and they could still misstep or miss the mark.

If you do find yourself geeking out about the prospect of something like this playing out at the Showcase of the Immortals? You can assemble with those of us already on board.

On our left, naturally.

* Namely that, as he said, Seth was motivated by wanting to get a win back from Cody after their lopsided 2022 feud. And that Johnson strong-armed Rhodes into giving up his spot until the fan reaction to the move inspired Cody to stand up to Rock & Reigns’ “bullshit” .