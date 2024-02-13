Here are 21 of the matches in WWE 2K24’s Showcase of the Immortals mode

We’re less than a month away from the release of WWE 2K24, and 2K is building anticipation for the video game’s launch by doling out new information about and looks at their latest collaboration with WWE.

Today (Feb. 13), that’s includes a trailer for 2K24’s Showcase mode, which ties into the 40 years of WrestleMania theme of this year’s game. The video is embedded above, and here’s the press release which came along with it and lists all 21 matches you can unlock playing “2K Showcase… of the Immortals”.

Relive WrestleMania’s Greatest Moments in the WWE® 2K24 2K Showcase… of the Immortals Trailer Step into the boots of WWE’s biggest icons, battling through 21 matches across five decades of WrestleMania history Today, 2K revealed the WWE® 2K24 2K Showcase… of the Immortals trailer, diving into the infectious energy and nostalgia of five decades of the greatest spectacle in sports entertainment, WrestleMania. In the trailer, a who’s who of WWE Superstars and Legends including Cody Rhodes, The Rock, Hulk Hogan, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Rhea Ripley, Eddie Guerrero, and many more do battle inside the squared circle as the most realistic WWE 2K graphics to-date seamlessly transition to real-life footage and back again, courtesy of cutting-edge Slingshot Technology. Unforgettable moments, including Hulk Hogan slamming Andre the Giant, Shawn Michaels and Razor Ramon revolutionizing the Ladder Match, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin taking his frustrations out on the Rock in a No Disqualification Match, the unprecedented and surreal Firefly Funhouse pitting The Fiend against John Cena, and many more are on display as part of the 2K Showcase… of the Immortals experience. WWE 2K24’s 2K Showcase… of the Immortals lets players experience a gripping retelling of 21 matches across five decades of WrestleMania history, each unlocked by completing the previous match, including: • Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat w/ George “The Animal” Steele vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage w/ Miss Elizabeth - WrestleMania III; • Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant w/ Bobby “The Brain” Heenan – WrestleMania III; • “Ravishing” Rick Rude w/ Bobby “The Brain” Heenan vs. Ultimate Warrior - WrestleMania V;; • Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. “Rowdy” Roddy Piper – WrestleMania VII; • Razor Ramon vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania X; • Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin – WrestleMania 13; • “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. The Rock – WrestleMania X-Seven; • Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt Angle – WrestleMania XX; • The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 25; • Seth Rollins vs Randy Orton - WrestleMania 31; • Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair - WrestleMania 35; • “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena in a Firefly Funhouse match – WrestleMania 36; • “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens – WrestleMania 38; • Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair – WrestleMania 39; • Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes – WrestleMania 39; • Bianca Belair vs. Asuka - WrestleMania 39; • And more. Three editions of WWE 2K24 will be available: • The Deluxe Edition will be available digitally worldwide, and physically in the US and select territories, on Tuesday, March 5, 2024*, and will be available physically for the rest of the world on Friday, March 8, 2024; • The Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition will be available - in digital format only - worldwide on Tuesday, March 5, 2024; • The Standard Edition and Standard Cross-Gen Digital Edition will be available worldwide on Friday, March 8, 2024. Additional information on the WWE 2K24 soundtrack, roster, Superstar ratings, and more will be shared soon. For more information on WWE 2K24, visit the game’s official website, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on TikTok, X, Instagram, and subscribe on Twitch and YouTube. Official campaign hashtags #WWE2K24 and #FinishYourStory. Visual Concepts is a 2K studio. 2K is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO). *WWE 2K24: Deluxe Edition (Physical) available on March 5, 2024 at select retailers in the US, Canada, UK, Republic of Ireland, Portugal, Spain, Germany, Australia and New Zealand. See local retailer store or site for details.

One element of intrigue around WWE 2K24 is its inclusion and/or presentation of Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon in the wake of Janel Grant’s sex trafficking lawsuit which accuses McMahon of multiple instances of sexual abuse, some of which Lesnar was implicated in.

Both men play big roles in multiple WrestleManias, and the “and more” could mean one or more of Lesnar’s 11 matches at the event are in the game (hard to believe they wouldn’t have at least included his ending Undertaker’s legendary streak at WrestleMania 30 prior to the allegations) but not being promoted. The same may be true of something like WrestleMania X-7’s Rock/Stone Cold main event, which prominently involved McMahon.

We’ll know more about that, and everything else about WWE 2K24, on Mar. 5.