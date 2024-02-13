Bronson Reed apologizes after loss on Raw, threatens to snap

Australia’s Bronson Reed was looking forward to making WWE’s Elimination Chamber card and appearing in front of his family and people in his home country. Unfortunately for Reed, that dream was seemingly snuffed out by Bobby Lashley, who qualified for the Chamber match by picking up a win on Raw against the big man from Adelaide, leaving him frustrated and forlorn.

My whole life I dreamed of wrestling on a @WWE PLE in my home country. I’ve failed my people, myself and my family. Sorry.

Following his soul-crushing defeat, WWE caught up with the super-heavyweight sensation, who said he was super disappointed after failing to get the job done against Lashley. Reed again apologized to his family, fans, and all of Australia for letting them down. From there, Reed turned dark, leaving a chilling message that may indicate rough times are ahead for future opponents.

“I planned 2024 to be a big year for ”Big” Bronson Reed, and it’s not going to plan, so I’m just at my wit’s end, and eventually I’m gonna snap,” said Reed.

With just over a week to go, there’s still time for WWE to figure out a spot for Reed to join fellow countrymen Rhea Ripley in Perth. At Elimination Chamber, Ripley will defend her Women’s World title against Nia Jax in a lady hoss fight that’s bound to have the capital of Western Australia rocking. Perhaps an opportunity to kick off the event on the pre-show exists for Reed, but that remains to be seen.

It’s been almost six years since WWE visited the Land Down Under. In October 2018, the WWE Universe in Melbourne witnessed the Undertaker battle longtime rival Triple H in the main event of Super Show-Down.

Should Reed find himself on the outside looking in, hopefully for him, he won’t have to wait another six years before making a big splash in front of his fellow Aussies. In the meantime, Reed is someone to keep an eye on after he threatened to snap, perhaps an indication that a violent shift in his character may be on the horizon.