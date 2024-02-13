Intercontinental title match, last chance battle royal set for Raw next week

Jey Uso & The New Day took care of business against Imperium on Monday Night Raw this week, with Jey even scoring a visual pinfall over GUNTHER throughout the course of the match. The idea, of course, is that means it’s at least possible he scores an actual pinfall over GUNTHER in a future singles match.

Which means he could quite possibly be the man to break GUNTHER’s record breaking Intercontinental championship reign.

We’ll get to find out if that’s the case next week, as WWE announced during this week’s show that Jey will indeed challenge for the title in Anaheim. It wouldn’t seem likely he’ll win there, considering it’s the go home episode of Raw to Elimination Chamber on the road to WrestleMania, but it could be indicative of future plans.

Jey winning a major title at the big show sounds damn good to me.

Also announced for next week’s show is a “last chance” battle royal to determine who will earn the sixth and final spot in the women’s Elimination Chamber match later this month in Perth. It will feature all the women who lost their qualifying matches, as well as a host of others, as evidenced by this setup:

Which paves the way for a certain rumor to come true.

But we shall see.

