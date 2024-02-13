Bumpy Rhodes persist as WWE fails to patch plot holes in Cody’s story

Once the stone that WWE rejected, Cody Rhodes returned as its cornerstone in 2022 and vowed to finish his story by winning the title that eluded his father.

Alas, what began as a simple yet incredibly relatable tale has strayed far from its source material in recent weeks, yet few seem to care.

Well, except me and those like me who remain frustrated by WWE’s hard turn in the Cody Rhodes saga.

Once more, WWE and Cody Rhodes failed to explain why he initially opted out of challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal title at Wrestlemania, only to walk it back a week later.

Based on how WWE tiptoed around it on Raw, I suspect they never will. As someone who tells stories as much as I follow them, I can’t get over this unexplained angle that started all this unnecessary hoopla. More than finishing his story, I need Rhodes’ character to explain this chapter where it matters most, on television, rather than leave it to my interpretation based on dirt sheet rumors and gossip.

As an astute viewer who still very much resides in the camp of the Bloodline, I was at least preparing myself for the possibility of Rhodes becoming champion based on his trials and tribulations in the past year. But much of that was undone by Rhodes’ indecision over a six-day span.

And it continues to get worse.

In addressing The Rock to the Raw crowd in Lexington, KY, Rhodes criticized the world-famous movie star for not listening to fan feedback and understanding Rhodes’ perspective. He denied insulting Rock’s ancestors despite stating they would be ashamed of him and Reigns. But speaking on behalf of someone’s deceased relatives as a knock against them is often seen as an egregious insult by many.

Rhodes then discussed getting slapped by Rock before threatening to retaliate in kind. However, the time to take action was when Roman Reigns called Cody’s father, Dusty Rhodes, irrelevant. Instead, wrestling’s premier pacifist decided to trade insults like a child on a playground until he ran into The Rock, that kid who doesn’t play.

But wait, there’s more.

Seth Rollins emerged and sided with Rhodes, but his words rang hollow.

Two weeks ago, when Rollins joined Rhodes in the ring, he criticized Reigns for rarely showing up and defending his title. He accused Reigns of cheating and bluntly stated, “We don’t need Roman Reigns.” Worst of all, he ran down Reigns’ championship and proposed that Rhodes challenge him instead for his World title at ‘Mania.

But on this edition of Raw, he suddenly understood why Rhodes had to finish his story against Roman Reigns. Rollins, like Rhodes, inexplicably backtracked on his words, calling Reigns the most powerful champion of the modern era. What Rollins once referred to as a Hollywood crown suddenly represented absolute power that Rhodes could give back to the people.

Which one is it, Seth? An Infinity Gauntlet that wields supreme omnipotence, or WWE’s version of a Razzie Award?

Rollins then asked what was Rhodes’ plan for fighting Reigns and his family at this year’s WrestleMania, reminding The American Nightmare of how he was screwed by the Bloodline at last year’s spectacle as the Usos and Solo Sikoa came together to keep Rhodes from winning the gold.

Perhaps Rollins should change his nickname from The Visionary to The Revisionist because as the Usos interfered on Reigns’ behalf, so did Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to even the odds for Dusty’s baby boy.

And Cody still didn’t get the job done.

Regardless, Rollins offered to be Rhodes’s shield in his fight against the two-headed snake of Rock and Reigns, whom he called entitled pricks who think they can throw their weight around.

Now, I have to hand it to Rollins because, once again, his delivery was full of passion and fire.

Too bad it was also full of something else.

As most may recall, Rollins was quite an entitled prick when he rode shotgun with Triple H in The Authority some years back, a fact he still takes pride in today. It was The Authority that assisted Rollins in becoming Mr. Money in the Bank in 2014. Rollins then cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase like a thief in the night at WrestleMania 31 to become the WWE Champion. And it was Rollins who, as champion, hid behind the Authority and cheated at every turn to keep his title.

In total, these consistent inconsistencies in storytelling gnaw at me. They vex me like popcorn hulls stuck between the teeth that only a quick floss can resolve. A brief and logical explanation, like floss, could relieve this irritation. Instead, it’s cooled me off on the idea of seeing Rhodes finishing his story and has only strengthened my resolve in wanting to see Reigns, with The Rock’s backing, break his heart again.