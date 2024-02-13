WWE NXT results, live blog (Feb. 13, 2024): Tag title match

Here's a place to check the results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8 pm Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Advertised for the Feb. 13 show from the WWE Performance Center: Wolf Dogs Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin use the title shot they won along with the Dusty Cup to go after The Family’s Tag belts, and Carmelo Hayes’ story continues in a match with Joe Gacy.

We’ll also see Ridge Holland take on Gallus in a Gauntlet match, while Mr. Stone & Von Wagner stand up to Meta-Four’s Noam Dar & Oro Mensah. Adrianna Rizzo & Jaida Parker will look to settle their issues in a singles bout, Kiana James battles Brinley Reece... and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR FEB. 13