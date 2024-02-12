Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Liv Morgan qualify for Elimination Chamber matches

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Kentucky featured three separate qualifying matches for the men’s and women’s Elimination Chamber matches scheduled for later this month in Perth, Australia.

Up first, Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed duked it out in a battle of big men and Lashley survived all that meat being thrown at him to hit the Spear and score the three count.

Later, Liv Morgan, eager to continue her revenge tour to get back at Rhea Ripley for taking her out, took on Zoey Stark. Considering the story going in it seemed clear where this was headed, and then Stark didn’t even get a TV entrance. Sure enough, Morgan pinned her clean to advance.

Finally, LA Knight came over from SmackDown to square up with Ivar and managed to avoid the Doomsault to hit the Blunt Force Trauma to score the pinfall and the victory.

The updated lineups for both:

Men’s: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. TBA vs. TBA

Women’s: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA

