SmackDown’s ratings rise after WrestleMania XL Kickoff

A week after closing with a scene that confused and/or angered much of the wrestling world, the Feb. 9 SmackDown hit the airwaves with much of that world buzzing about the events of a record-setting Kickoff press conference event.

It led to increased ratings and viewership for the third week in a row.

According to Jed I. Goodman, the latest SmackDown was watched by 2,578,000 total viewers and did a .75 rating in 18-49. Just like when the show increased its numbers the past two weeks (the Royal Rumble go home and fallout editions), these are the best since last August’s Bray Wyatt tribute episode.

We’ve got The Rock and Roman Reigns set for this Friday (and quite possibly the one after that too, since WWE is pre-taping the Elimination Chamber go home), which could bring another uptick. We shall see.

Until we do, here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of SmackDown’s numbers:

* Aired on FS1

** “Best of” clip show

For complete results and this week’s SmackDown live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.