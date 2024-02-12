Damian Priest reveals why he can’t cash in his MITB contract

Damian Priest is a man with a golden ticket or, more specifically, a customized purple Money in the Bank briefcase that guarantees him a championship match against the champion of his choosing at any place and time. Unfortunately for Señor Money in the Bank, that time is not right now.

The giant of Judgment Day recently appeared on Australia’s The West Sport to promote WWE’s upcoming Elimination Chamber event in Perth, the capital of Western Australia, on Feb. 24, where he and Finn Bálor are scheduled to defend the unified WWE Tag Team titles against the team of Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate. During the interview, Priest revealed that he is currently unable to redeem his guaranteed title shot at either the World Heavyweight Championship or the Undisputed Universal title.

“I’m based on Raw, and being that Seth Rollins is the champion, unfortunately, he’s not medically cleared. So I can’t cash in right now because officially he can’t be in a match, so I kind of have to just wait till he’s cleared,” said Priest.

Priest’s dilemma brings up the question of why Rollins, who has proclaimed himself a fighting champion who doesn’t hide behind the title like his SmackDown counterpart, Roman Reigns, hasn’t done the right thing and surrendered the World Heavyweight Championship. Of course, Priest could cash in his MITB contract against Reigns, but as the co-holder of the unified tag team titles explained, the chance to do so almost doesn’t exist.

“If I find myself on the other show, it’d be different. But that champion is not really around all the time either,” Priest said.

Priest disclosed that he has until July 1 to cash in his briefcase before forfeiting his title opportunity. With Rollins and Reigns slated to appear at WrestleMania, he’ll have two options to choose from then, should WWE decide to pull the trigger and have Priest exchange his championship voucher on its grandest stage.