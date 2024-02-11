The next premium live event on the WWE schedule is the Elimination Chamber showcase set to take place on Sat., Feb. 24, 2024 at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. This event is one the company uses annually as a bridge from Royal Rumble to WrestleMania.

There are four matches official for the show as of now and it’s reasonable to assume they’ll add at least one more:

Elimination Chamber: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA

Qualifiers are currently being held for the final spots in the match. Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark, Naomi vs. Zelina Vega, and. Shotzi vs. Tiffany Stratton, have all been announced, with one more to follow.

Elimination Chamber: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA

Qualifiers are currently being held for the final spots in the match. LA Knight vs. Ivar, Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed, Kevin Owens vs. Dominik Mysterio, and Logan Paul vs. The Miz will give us the final four entrants in the match.

Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

While challengers have been lining up to get into the Chamber match to try to get after Ripley at WrestleMania 40, she’s struck up a beef with Jax. They’ll settle their differences on Ripley’s home turf.

Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (c) vs. British Strong Style

A pair of Fatal 4-Way matches were held to determine who would advance to a straight up tag match to determine the number one contenders. British Strong Style’s Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate defeated DIY in that match, so here we are.

That’s the card so far.

Like it?