Super Bowl predictions from WWE stars

It’s Super Bowl Sunday, folks.

The big game is finally here, as the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will take the field in Las Vegas, Nevada, later today (Sun., Feb. 11, 2024) to decide this year’s champion of the world NFL. This is a rematch from the 2019 season’s Super Bowl, where the Chiefs defeated the 49ers by a score of 31-20.

Naturally, WWE got in on the fun with a short video getting predictions for the game from its roster of stars:

Who ya got for the BIG GAME tonight? pic.twitter.com/B1zgdEj0Wd — WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2024

49ers: Jey Uso, Dominik Mysterio, Bayley, Otis, Asuka?

Chiefs: R-Truth, Baron Corbin, Carlito, Nick Aldis, Samantha Irvin, Byron Saxton, Kairi Sane?

This is also a matchup of Bayley vs. Baron Corbin, two of the biggest fans of these respective teams. I know who I want in that battle!

My prediction? Taylor Swift will be shown on television no less than 678 times, and Travis Kelce will propose to her after the game (but only if the Chiefs win, which they probably will).

Give us your prediction too, Cagesiders.