So much of the major news related to WWE lately has been negative, so it’s awfully nice to get to spotlight something positive — Sonya Deville got married!

As per usual, People got the exclusive:

The People report notes that Charlotte Flair, Andrade, Bayley, Montez Ford, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, McKenzie Mitchell, Matt Cardona, Chelsea Green, Mandy Rose, and Vic Joseph all showed up for the big ceremony. And, as mentioned in the above post, Maria Menounos officiated the whole thing.

The Deville duo, who tied the knot in New Jersey, is now off to Costa Rica for their honeymoon.

Deville was riding high the last time we saw her in a WWE ring, as she had just won the tag team titles alongside Chelsea Green to give her the first championship run of her career. Unfortunately, she suffered a torn ACL in August of last year and has been out ever since.

She vowed to be back “sooner rather than later” from that injury shortly after it happened but now she has every reason to take even more time off to enjoy her new life as a married woman before heading back out on the road for work.

Congratulations to the happy couple!