Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Sami Zayn

Zayn’s story right now is that he is an underdog who just can’t find a way to win, and is frustrated by the fact that he can’t replicate the level of success he had on last year’s road to WrestleMania (Zayn lost an Elimination Chamber qualifying match last night on SmackDown).

On the one hand, WWE clearly has some kind of plan for Sami here given the story being told, however that story involves constantly reminding the audience how far his star has fallen since one year ago when he was so over that a significant portion of WWE fans thought he deserved to be in Cody Rhodes’ spot at WrestleMania against Roman Reigns.

Stock Down #2: Maxxine Dupri

Dupri seemed to botch nearly half of her spots in a mixed tag team match on Raw. She’s clearly in over her head when it comes to working matches right now, and looks like a wrestler who isn’t ready for TV.

Stock Down #1: The O.C.

AJ Styles and Michin both lost Elimination Chamber qualifying matches last night on SmackDown. That’s following a month of January where they each challenged for top titles on the blue brand. When you add their struggles to the fact that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have yet to compete in 2024, it sure looks like The O.C. is headed nowhere fast.I don’t think AJ Styles and The Good Bros can blame the bad booking on Paul Heyman this time.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre’s heel work in 2024 is worthy of just about all the superlatives one can think of, and he delivered more of the same this week on Raw, SmackDown, and social media. He qualified for the Elimination Chamber match on SmackDown, he kicked off Cody’s head at the end of Raw, he trolled CM Punk hard (again) at the beginning of Raw, and he’s constantly rubbing it in everyone’s faces on social media. This guy is simply amazing. #WeWantDrew.

Stock Up #2: Becky Lynch

The WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference included a face-to-face confrontation between Becky Lynch and Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. WWE was clearly foreshadowing what’s to come at WrestleMania 40, and it feels like a mere formality at this point that The Man will win the women’s Elimination Chamber match in Australia.

Stock Up #1: Cody Rhodes

WWE needed to do some serious damage control after the bizarre angle one week ago where Cody inexplicably stepped aside for The Rock to take his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 40. WWE quickly responded to fan backlash online by reversing course at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference, turning The Rock heel, and making it clear that Cody will indeed try to finish his story when he challenges WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?