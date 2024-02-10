Triple H touts the success of WWE’s WrestleMania XL Kickoff

Perhaps due to the blowback from Triple H’s “focus on the positive” response to questions at the post-Royal Rumble press conference about sexual abuse allegations against Vince McMahon, WWE did not send out its usual press release heralding the success of that Jan. 27 premium live event.

But it seems we’re back to business as usual, at least with regards to hyping the success of things. Last night (Feb. 9), The Game himself posted about all the records WWE set with their big WrestleMania XL Kickoff in Las Vegas the day before.

Per The Game’s post, the “press conference” that furthered the angle between Rumble winner Cody Rhodes, TKO Group board member Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns & others was “the most viewed non in-ring event livestream of all-time” with “over 4.7 million live viewers across all social platforms”. It also set a WWE record with “100 million social views” in the first 12 hours it was online.

Thank you to everyone who watched the #WrestleMania XL Kickoff. The Road to @WrestleMania is just getting started… pic.twitter.com/jlKxn0Yf1z — Triple H (@TripleH) February 10, 2024

By pretty much any metric, it was a pretty darn impressive piece of business — especially considering how things looked in the week leading up to the Kickoff.

We’ll see if they can play everything as well from here to WrestleMania and beyond.