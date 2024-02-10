WWE remixes former Hurt Business & Hit Row members as a new tag team

A few reunion teases aside, Cedric Alexander has largely been adrift since The Hurt Business broke up for good in 2022. Ashante “Thee” Adonis has been in a similar position after Hit Row 2.0 ended last fall.

With their former teammates who are still in WWE’s employ now working with Street Profits as a unit (the company seems to have dropped “The Pride” as a name for Bobby Lashley and B-Fab’s faction with Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins), Adonis & Alexander worked a dark match as a team in December. Officials must have liked the results, because they got to formally introduce themselves in a “digital exclusive” video released after the Feb. 9 SmackDown.

Based on the short clip, they seem to have good chemistry. They’re doing “odd couple” schtick, with Ced rolling his eyes at Ashante’s fashion and chiding him for doing “the diss track thing again” while running down the other members of the tag division. Adonis responds by mocking Alexander’s overall nerdy vibe, teasing a future makeover angle.

EXCLUSIVE: A whole new threat has comes to the #SmackDown tag team division in the form of @tehutimiles and @CedricAlexander. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/6rEm7O0XJJ — WWE (@WWE) February 10, 2024

It’s promising. The fact their rollout is starting online rather than on television isn’t a great sign, but it’s WrestleMania season and TV time is at a premium. If they can get some attention on YouTube and social media, the minutes on Raw and SmackDown should come eventually.

And hey, anything that gets Cedric Alexander wrestling on my screens again is okay by me.

What do you think of this new tag team, Cagesiders?