Bron Breakker: Main roster Paul Heyman Guy?

Former NXT champion Bron Breakker showed up on SmackDown last night (Feb. 9), continuing WWE’s recent trend of teasing “free agents” signing with one of their brands. It capped a big week for the second-generation star, after he’d already followed up winning the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with fellow Wolf Dog Baron Corbin last Sunday at Vengeance Day by reviewing his contract offer from Raw General Manager Adam Pearce on Monday’s show.

Did it also tease a main roster alliance with Paul Heyman?

They certainly had that in mind when they gave us this moment to lead into Heyman’s meeting with Triple H...

Paul Heyman likes what he sees with Bron Breakker #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/NaCCgqzHCe — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) February 10, 2024

There’s history behind that handshake, too. It got a little lost in the deluge of legends and main roster stars WWE brought to NXT last fall for their one night battle with AEW Dynamite (John Cena and The Undertaker were also involved in the same angle on the episode), but Heyman cornered Breakker for his match against Carmelo Hayes on the Oct. 10 NXT.

He also gave him the kind of intro usually reserved for his biggest clients.

Bron’s already replaced another former Heyman Guy in one situation, as he was plugged into Brock Lesnar’s spot in last month’s Royal Rumble after Lesnar was implicated in the sexual abuse allegations against Vince McMahon & WWE.

And who knows where things are going in the story of Roman Reigns & The Rock. Maybe The Bloodline will decide they don’t trust outside counsel at some point soon, if they’re still a faction at all. Perhaps Heyman will be looking for a new client?

Breakker doesn’t necessarily need a mouthpiece. But in WWE’s efforts to make him a future WrestleMania main event level star, having one of the best talkers in the history of the business couldn’t hurt.

And the seeds for Bron Breakker: Paul Heyman Guy have been planted...