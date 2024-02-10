The Rock returns to SmackDown next week

Triple H opened Friday Night SmackDown this week to lay down the law. He’s the man around WWE, he makes the final decisions, and he’s decided that Cody Rhodes’ decision, which he earned by winning the Royal Rumble, will be honored and he will challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal championship at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia come early April.

And he doesn’t give a damn how anyone feels about that.

And he means anyone.

Later in the show, Paul Heyman confronted Triple H to simply let him know not only will Reigns be making an appearance on the blue brand next week The Rock will be there as well. They’ve managed to turn this into a story about Cody, yes, but also one about — throwback! — The Authority.

Hey, it’s working ... for now.

Elsewhere next week, we’ll be getting four different Elimination Chamber qualifying matches, two on the men’s side and two on the women’s side:

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Kevin Owens vs. Dominik Mysterio

Shotzi vs. Tiffany Stratton

Naomi vs. Zelina Vega

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: