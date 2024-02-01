Jade Cargill says AEW veterans helped prepare her for ‘the grander stage at WWE’

Former AEW star Jade Cargill signed with WWE last September and made her long-waited debut for the promotion this past weekend (Jan. 27) in the women’s Royal Rumble match. She received a big spotlight in her debut, eliminating Nia Jax from the bout and going at it with top stars like Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch.

Cargill was interviewed by Denise Salcedo about what it was like to finally make it onto the WWE stage. Jade credited veterans in AEW for helping her get there:

“I felt like I would have never got a better start other than AEW. And that’s me being very honest. I think the veterans in the locker room prepared me for the grander stage at WWE. I got a great experience there, being thrown in the water and being able to swim and survive. It’s prepared me for the big stage that WWE has, and the locker room, the phenomenal staff that WWE has. I mean, they have a front office like no other. I’m just ecstatic to be here.”

The bottom line is that Jade Cargill wants to be a huge star in the world of professional wrestling, and she’s in the right place to do just that. Given the way her WWE debut went down at Royal Rumble, it’s reasonable to think WWE has plans for Jade at WrestleMania 40, where her star will only shine brighter.

Who do you want to see Jade fight at the biggest pro wrestling event of the year, Cagesiders?