When Triple H recently spoke with the media in the aftermath of the horrific allegations made against Vince McMahon and WWE in the sex trafficking lawsuit filed by Janel Grant last week, he went with a tone deaf approach about how it was an amazing week for the company.

The reason he said it was an amazing week for WWE is because of the 5 billion dollar deal the company signed with Netflix to bring Raw and other WWE content over to the streaming giant.

Naturally, a lot of people want to know if Netflix is having any regrets about entering into a business deal with WWE given the nature of this lawsuit. With that in mind, here’s an excerpt from The Hollywood Reporter about what Netflix Content Chief Bela Bajaria said about McMahon at a press event this week:

“Bajaria wasted little time when asked if she had any concerns about McMahon following the unseemly allegations that surfaced about the now former WWE exec a mere two days after Netflix announced the deal that will bring Raw to the streamer next January. ‘He’s gone. So he’s not there. He’s gone,’ Bajaria said of McMahon, who resigned Friday as TKO exec chairman and on the board of the TKO board of directors after he was sued Jan. 25 over sex trafficking claims by a former employee who took hush money from the wrestling mogul.”

Based on this very brief answer, it seems that Netflix wants to emphasize that it is not in business with Vince McMahon now that he is gone from TKO / WWE.

Moving on, Bajaria’s “top lieutenant” Brandon Riegg then explained why Netflix is optimistic about its big money deal with WWE:

“As for the deal, Riegg said it provides Netflix with 52 weeks of live programming and a way to bring in new subscribers while also expanding WWE’s footprint to Netflix’s 250 million global members. ‘The truth is we don’t know how much bigger it can get,’ Riegg said. ‘I think we’re all really bullish on it, but we know that has an incredibly consistent audience for the last several decades. And so that’s really first and foremost where we’re starting at and then we’ll see where we go from there.’”

What’s your take on what Netflix is saying about McMahon and its WWE deal, Cagesiders?