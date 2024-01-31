Final push to Vengeance Day doesn’t do much for NXT’s ratings

The ratings and viewership data are in for the Jan. 30 edition of WWE NXT.

According to Wrestlenomics, the show averaged 648,000 viewers and scored a 0.18 rating among 18-49 year olds. That’s a slight increase in overall viewers, and a slight dip in the demo.

We could say things like, “that’s the lowest rating NXT’s gotten in 2024” or “the .18 demo number is in a five tie for the second-lowest the show’s done since August” — and those things would be true. But it’s also true that this just seems to be the range WWE’s third brand has settled into over the past couple months. And as that range remains ahead of what the show was doing last year at the same time, there’s not much point in worrying about it.

We’ll show how the fallout from this Sunday’s Vengeance Day premium live event impacts next Tuesday’s numbers. In the meantime...

Here’s a rundown of NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

If you missed any of this week’s NXT, we’ve got you covered with a live blog, our review, and video highlights.