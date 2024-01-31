Mr. Stone’s sons love it when Von Wagner puts dudes through tables

NXT’s invested a lot of time into establishing the bond between Von Wagner and his manager Mr. Stone. Therapy sessions got him to open up about his childhood cranial surgeries, which led to dinners at the Stone house. Stone then stood up for Wagner when Bron Breakker tried to smash Von’s skull, and after that feud was done they focused on training to win the Heritage Cup.

Wagner’s match with Cupholder Noam Dar was last night (Jan. 30), and — as usual — the Scottish Supernova retained with lots of help from the Meta-Four. Von could take the loss, but he could not take Dar & Oro Mensah trash talking Cash & Carter Stone. For that, Wagner put Mensah through the announce desk.

The boys love when Uncle Von slams dudes through tables. So much so that dad gets carried away and tells them they can do it too. He realizes the error of his ways, but it may be too late.

Will the Stone boys help Wagner get more over as a babyface? Will Cash & Carter get to put anyone through a table themselves? Let us know what you think in the comments below. And on your way down there, check out our playlist of the rest of the highlights from last night’s WWE NXT:

FULL MATCH – Trick Melo Gang vs. The LWO - Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals

Oba Femi launches a brutal assault on The LWO

Lyra Valkyria breaks her silence to Tatum Paxley

Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

Lola Vice vs. Elektra Lopez

Ridge Holland vs. Lexis King

Jacy Jayne hatches a plan to save Chase U

Fallon Henley vs. Arianna Grace

Von Wagner vs. Noam Dar — NXT Heritage Cup Match

Ilja Dragunov & Trick Williams exchange words ahead of Vengeance Day

Roxanne Perez sends a message to Lyra Valkyria (Digital Exclusive)

For complete results and the live blog from last night’s NXT, click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.