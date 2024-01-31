Joe Gacy popped out of a dumpster to accept a WWE NXT Vengeance Day match

Joe Gacy and Dijak have been in one another’s business on NXT for weeks. They were scheduled for a singles match last Tuesday that never happened because they could’t even make it to the ring before they started trying to tear each other apart.

Last night (Jan. 30), they spent the entire Vengeance Day go home show brawling all over the WWE Performance Center grounds. The violence built to Dijak kicking Gacy off a shipping containing into a dumpster...

Given that, it made sense that General Manager Ava initially declined Dijak’s demand for a No Disqualification match at this weekend’s premium live event in Clarksville, Tennessee. There’s no way Gacy would be cleared by this Sunday (Feb. 4)... right?

He says he will be, and he delivered that message in a way befitting his new, Muppet-y character...

With that, the Vengeance Day card looks like this:

• Ilja Dargunov (c) vs. Trick Williams for the NXT championship • Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s title • Oba Femi (c) vs. Dragon Lee for the NXT North American championship • Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin in the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic • Dijak vs. Joe Gacy in a No DQ match • The Family (Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Adriana Rizzo) vs. OTM (Lucien Price, Bronco Nima & Jaida Parker)

Sound like a good way to spend a Sunday night?