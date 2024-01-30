The 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Final is set

Just one week ago on NXT television, Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin — Wolf Dawgs in da howseeeee! — booked their ticket to the final of the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic when they ran through a game Axiom & Nathan Frazer. This week’s episode of NXT TV would give us the other half of that final.

And we didn’t have to wait long to get it.

This week’s show kicked off with Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes taking on the LWO duo of Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in a matchup that seemed to favor the former, despite the various issues the two have had over the past few months. After all, a star studded final with the potential for real storyline advancement at the next premium live event seemed obvious enough.

Wouldn’t you know it, a Trick Knee to Del Toro got the three count for Williams. This means he’ll be pulling double duty this weekend, as he’s also scheduled to challenge Ilja Dragunov for the NXT championship.

The Wolf Dawgs vs. Trick Melo Gang takes place at the upcoming Vengeance Day event scheduled for this coming Sun., Feb. 4, 2024, at the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee.

